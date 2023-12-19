Pete Carroll: Drew Lock played "beautiful football" on final drive

Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock was understandably emotional after pulling off a comeback win against the Eagles on Monday night.

Lock had not started a game that his team won since he was with the Broncos in 2020 and he told Lisa Salters of ESPN on the field that it had been "a long time" since he'd experienced such a positive moment in football. The Seahawks had gone more than a month without a win as well, but Lock's 28-yard strike to Jaxson Smith-Njigba with 28 seconds left meant that everyone got to celebrate in Seattle.

Lock completed five passes that accounted for all 92 yards on the game-winning drive after a week of uncertainty about whether Geno Smith would be returning to the lineup. Head coach Pete Carroll raved about the way Lock finished up during his postgame press conference.

"Beautiful football. Just beautiful football," Carroll said, via the team's website. "The poise we talked to you about last week. That's where he's been. He's been on it. He's been in command. There's a couple incompletes in that drive, came right back and hit it, converted and made the first downs and all to throw the football to win the game. Amazing stuff. He would be the first to tell you about the guys around him. The offensive line did a great job tonight running the football, pass pro, did a great job against these guys, gave us a chance. I mean, we couldn't ask more from him in that game tonight."

Smith's groin injury improved enough that he was active on Monday and it seems likely that he'll be back in the lineup for Week 16. Thanks to Lock's heroics, he'll return to a team with a strong chance of advancing to the playoffs.