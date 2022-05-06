The Seahawks didn’t draft a quarterback, though they did sign Levi Lewis as an undrafted free agent.

That gives them Drew Lock, Geno Smith, Jacob Eason and Lewis on their roster at the position.

Without a clear-cut QB1, the Seahawks and Baker Mayfield always seemed a perfect match. Even the Browns quarterback figured he would end up in Seattle.

Post-draft, however, Mayfield remains on the Browns’ roster and the Seahawks appear uninterested.

Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday on Sports Radio KJR that the Seahawks could continue to look for options at the position. But. . .

“I don’t see us making a trade for anybody at all. I don’t see that happening,” Carroll told Ian Furness, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

The Browns will have to eat much of Mayfield’s guaranteed $18.8 million salary for 2022 to facilitate a trade, something that prevented the trade of the quarterback to the Panthers during the draft. Now, every team, other than the Seahawks, appears to have a solid plan at the position.

Pete Carroll doesn’t see Seahawks trading for veteran quarterback originally appeared on Pro Football Talk