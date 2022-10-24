There is some positive news on Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf after he had to exit Sunday’s victory over the Chargers with a knee injury.

Pete Carroll said in his radio appearance on Seattle Sports 710 that the Metcalf injury is not too serious.

“We got a really good report this morning. He does not need surgery,” Carroll said, via John Boyle of the Seahawks website. “He hurt his patellar tendon some. … It’s a great report.”

Carroll added that while Metcalf has expressed a desire to practice on Wednesday, that may not be realistic. And the team currently does not know how much time — if any — Metcalf will miss.

Metcalf caught a 12-yard pass before he had to exit the game early in the first half.

Through seven games, Metcalf has 31 catches for 418 yards with two touchdowns this season.

Pete Carroll: DK Metcalf does not need surgery on knee originally appeared on Pro Football Talk