Pete Carroll on DK Metcalf: Crucial weeks coming up, hopefully we work it out

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf didn’t comment on his absence from the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, but most assumed it had to do with his push for a contract extension before the start of the 2022 season.

Metcalf is also working his way back from foot surgery, but head coach Pete Carroll suggested that the contract is the issue when he spoke to reporters from the team’s facility on Thursday.

Carroll said that it was a decision Metcalf “had to make” for himself and that the team missed having him around after he was in earlier in the offseason. Carroll also answered a question about where talks about a new deal stand at this point and his answer referenced the significance of the next few weeks.

“There’s been conversations,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “Pretty standard, kinda semi-quiet right now. Camp’s coming up. These are crucial weeks to get something done, we’ll see what happens and hopefully we can work something out.”

Rams wideout Cooper Kupp signed a new deal this week with an annual average of more than $25 million and there are other wideouts from Metcalf’s draft class looking for new deals at the moment as well. Developments for anyone in that group will likely help keep the wheels moving toward a deal for the others.

