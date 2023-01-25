‘Pete Carroll is so disrespected’ fans react to Coach of the Year finalists snub

The NFL is releasing the finalists for their yearly individual awards today. Geno Smith is among the candidates for Comeback Player of the Year and both Ken Walker and Tariq Woolen are both in the running for their respective Rookie of the Year awards. One guy who’s missing is Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who did not make the league’s list of finalists for Coach of the Year.

The coaches who did make the cut are Nick Sirianni (Eagles), Kyle Shanahan (49ers), Brian Daboll (Giants), Sean McDermott (Bills) and Doug Pederson (Jaguars.).

Which HC will be named the 2022 AP Coach of the Year? 📺: #NFLHonors — Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/mw8KIvDrDt — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2023

It sounds like a lot of people were expecting to see Carroll among them. Here’s how NFL Twitter is reacting to the alleged snub.

What did Pete Carroll do to deserve this snub? https://t.co/cHAYVVwMMt — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) January 25, 2023

Who ya got? Pete Carroll certainly a deserving candidate as well. https://t.co/uATZ65AdCs — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) January 25, 2023

No Pete Carroll or Dan Campbell is a travesty. https://t.co/hJImFS53vu — Sam Brunson (@Sam_Brunson) January 25, 2023

If a HC for a team projected to be dead last before the season then leads his team to the playoffs isn't a candidate for COY. Why not just say it's a popularity contest instead? Pete Carroll should at a minimum be in the conversation. https://t.co/cavQtOqJWj — Bryan DeGruy (@BryanD851) January 25, 2023

The fact that Pete Carroll took a team that was supposed to win 2-3 games this year to the playoffs and isn’t on this list is a huge problem. https://t.co/vCX5uc9I1F — Johnny Tsunami (@_Tsunamiiii) January 25, 2023

Pete Carroll. I get folks saying Kid Shanny and rightly so, but follow me… – Traded away and had Lock and Geno for QB1

– Geno wins the job and has a career year. (Stop laughing. He did.)

– Made the playoffs and had no reason to do so.

– Best coaching job of his NFL career. pic.twitter.com/VnVWu11DKX — Straight Edge Devastator 🦁 (@NJsVillain) January 25, 2023

Majority of these awards are again recency biased ones and based on later part of the season and not the full season. Even if that’s the case, why is Pete Carroll not on this list- especially when the same group of people said he had the worst roster to begin the year? https://t.co/fqA0htMz2l — Ninja (@hawksninja) January 25, 2023

Pete Carroll is so disrespected https://t.co/yoadV2o09n — God Did (@Q_Banning) January 25, 2023

Idk how Pete Carroll isn't up for COY — Tyler Lucas (@_tlucas36) January 25, 2023

Pete Carroll and Dan Campbell are above this anyway smh https://t.co/kbPjBCqBI8 — Condré 3000 (@condre3k) January 25, 2023

Pete Carroll not getting nominated should also be a crime https://t.co/zA59Xr3A3T — Michael Schebel (@schebster18) January 25, 2023

Excellent fake-out to not picture the obvious winner, Pete Carroll. https://t.co/r7DCTAfBgZ — Sean Gilman (@TheEndofCinema) January 25, 2023

If Daboll is here Pete Carroll should be. Surprised Pete gets no love for making Geno a top 10 QB this year https://t.co/CWDbqSh2ek — 904andMore (@904andmore) January 25, 2023

One coach was the coach of the Super Bowl favorite. Another is the coach of the most stacked team in football. Absolutely ridiculous that McDermott and Shanahan are this lost over Pete Carroll. And don’t come at me with oh Shanahan is winning with his third string QB. They would, — zane dodge (@DodgeZane) January 25, 2023

Pete Carroll is snubbed once again — Geno Smith Enthusiast (@BroWhoTf_Cares) January 25, 2023

Has to be Geno! I love CMC and Barkley but no one saw what Geno did this year coming. Except maybe Pete Carroll, who should have been coach of year finalist https://t.co/cE0ejYfKba — Stephanie McAtee (@stefernans) January 25, 2023

Where’s Pete Carroll? — Fred Levick (@FredLevick) January 25, 2023

The fact that Pete Carroll is not on this list is crazyyyyt https://t.co/y8JVvL9Odc — • (@rejectedyouthh) January 25, 2023

Pete Carroll????? McDermott and Shanahan don’t deserve to be on this list — Nick 206 (@NickH206) January 25, 2023

i'm pretty sure pete carroll coached this year. might want to check again and revise accordingly, atnfl. https://t.co/VFsTNwg2jj — Ty Dane Gonzalez (@danegnzlz) January 25, 2023

Where the hell is Pete Carroll?? — Throb Lowe (@JheriCurlJesus) January 25, 2023

having the bills coach here over pete carroll is criminal https://t.co/zjPTuixfuZ — cheryl tunt is my soulmate. (@bellyakim) January 25, 2023

How on earth is Pete Carroll not even in the top 5?? They were predicted to win like 3/4 games this year. — Andrew Moffett (@moffettAG) January 25, 2023

The same people who vote on this decided not a single #Seahawks player was All-Pro worthy, yet Pete Carroll isn't a Coach of the Year candidate after leading Seattle back to the playoffs with a new QB and a ton of rookies in huge roles? OK. https://t.co/VXfYKcEYh2 — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) January 25, 2023

Pete Carroll calling every NFL writer/analyst/talking head https://t.co/H9C8WYJz2o pic.twitter.com/i0UkflTfWm — brittany anne (@bwisner08) January 25, 2023

Pete Carroll should be on this list. finessing Denver and making the playoffs with Geno Smith smashing Wilsons records in the process. — Mike Jung (@MikeJ585) January 25, 2023

not even Pete Carroll is a finalist????God that’s absolute robbery, because what he did this year has been nothing short of remarkable — therealtjstradamus (@tjstradamus1144) January 25, 2023

@gmfb Where is Pete Carroll for Coach Of The Year?? Why no mention of him being missed on the list. — William Heist (@heistypokerdlr) January 25, 2023

Pete Carroll should be on that list. I didn’t have Seattle making playoffs this year. — Kevin Grose (@kgrose10) January 25, 2023

Come on now Pete Carroll made the playoffs with Geno Smith — Chadders67 (@chadders67) January 25, 2023

How is Pete Carroll not on here?! The disrespect! — Bridget Mixon (@mixon_bridget) January 25, 2023

Mike Tomlin, Dan Campbell, and Pete Carroll are all more deserving — Nate (@nateb_15) January 25, 2023

How about Pete Carroll? — Air Mac (@MrDonholm) January 25, 2023

Like Pete Carroll and Dan Campbell would've made more sense here, right? — Jordan Mountkatzle (@NaturallyKatz11) January 25, 2023

McDermott instead of Pete Carroll is just shamefully ridiculous. The Bills were supposed to win the Super Bowl and the Seahawks were supposed to be among the worst teams in the league…something tells me that has to be coaching. https://t.co/654kc8aSxY — Zeb Greenfield (@ZebGreenfield) January 25, 2023

