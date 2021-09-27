Pete Carroll ‘disappointed’ with Seahawks corners, who point to schematic problems

Drama came early for the Seattle Seahawks this year. If the San Francisco 49ers can beat the Green Bay Packers tonight Seattle will fall a full two games behind the rest of their NFC West rivals.

A lot went into today’s demoralizing loss to the Vikings, but problems at the cornerback position were front and center. After the game, coach Pete Carroll said he was particularly disappointed with his cornerbacks not challenging Minnesota’s receivers.

Pete Carroll said he was particularly disappointed by lack of #Seahawks cornerbacks challenging Vikings wide receivers to make play late in the game. Just too soft. pic.twitter.com/btGVVeLJkO — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 26, 2021

For their part, Seattle’s corners seem to think the problem is a schematic one, with D.J. Reed and Tre Flowers striking the same note.

Asked about what went wrong in the loss, Reed said that Minnesota seemed to have an answer for everything and “schemed our ass up.”

D.J. Reed after the game: “They schemed our ass up.” — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Flowers said there’s confusion in regards to how to defend certain routes.

Interesting comments from Tre Flowers on Seattle’s pass defense: “It’s a schematic thing, I feel like. I’ve got my own questions to ask.” Said there’s confusion among some guys on how to defend certain routes. “It’s going to be an easy fix once we all get on the same page.” — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 27, 2021

Flowers also offered a cringey complaint about being compared to Richard Sherman.

Asked about what he and defense needs to do to come up with big plays in the secondary, Tre Flowers says: “More film. More film study. More… “Sadly, y’all want me to be Sherman.” #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 27, 2021

What a mess.

List