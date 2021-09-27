Pete Carroll ‘disappointed’ with Seahawks corners, who point to schematic problems

Tim Weaver
·2 min read
Drama came early for the Seattle Seahawks this year. If the San Francisco 49ers can beat the Green Bay Packers tonight Seattle will fall a full two games behind the rest of their NFC West rivals.

A lot went into today’s demoralizing loss to the Vikings, but problems at the cornerback position were front and center. After the game, coach Pete Carroll said he was particularly disappointed with his cornerbacks not challenging Minnesota’s receivers.

For their part, Seattle’s corners seem to think the problem is a schematic one, with D.J. Reed and Tre Flowers striking the same note.

Asked about what went wrong in the loss, Reed said that Minnesota seemed to have an answer for everything and “schemed our ass up.”

Meanwhile, Flowers said there’s confusion in regards to how to defend certain routes.

Flowers also offered a cringey complaint about being compared to Richard Sherman.

What a mess.

