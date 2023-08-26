Pete Carroll: Devin Bush suffered a concussion vs. Packers

The Seahawks did not escape today’s preseason finale against the Packers unscathed. They lost the game 19-15, and also suffered what sound like a few relatively minor injuries. The one possible exception there is linebacker Devin Bush, who had to leave the game after getting hurt on a punt.

After it was over, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Bush suffered a concussion. He also says safety Joey Blount left with a shoulder injury.

Pete Carroll said Devin Bush has a concussion. Joey Blount left the game with a shoulder injury. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/FxvPFKNK9Z — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 26, 2023

Bush was expected to take over the starting inside linebacker spot next to Bobby Wagner when the season started.

However, Jordyn Brooks recently was activated from the PUP list and appears to be ready to resume his duties – Carroll told reporters after the game he’d be “shocked” if Brooks isn’t playing Week 1 against the Rams.

Pete Carroll says he'd be shocked if Jordyn Brooks isn't playing Week 1. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 26, 2023

More Seahawks Wire stories

4 takeaways from Seattle’s loss to Green Bay

6 highlights from Seahawks preseason finale

19 photos from Seahawks vs. Packers matchup

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire