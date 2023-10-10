Pete Carroll defends Jamal Adams' sideline outburst: He had a legit concussion

A report last week indicated the NFL was considering disciplining Jamal Adams for berating an unaffiliated neurologist on the sideline during the Oct. 2 game against the Giants. The league came to its senses, though, and did the right thing in letting it go after the Seahawks safety apologized.

Adams explained in his apology that he "wasn't myself" because of the head injury.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll addressed the situation Monday, defending Adams.

"Yeah, he got hit in the head," Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN, "and whatever happened under the pressure of the game. He had a concussion. He had a legit concussion and all, so I think we've got to give him a little slack there. I know he apologized for stuff that I don't even know that he remembers what he said because he was knocked pretty good. But he's come back out of it, and I think he's done the very classy thing in how he's handled it from that point."

Adams did not participate in Monday's bonus practice after the off week, but Carroll said Adams should be cleared from concussion protocol in time to play this week against Cincinnati.

“He’s on the final stage, coming up, getting cleared and a pretty promising thought that he will be cleared [Tuesday],” Carroll said, via Tim Booth of the Associated Press.

Adams played only nine snaps in his 2023 season debut. He had not played since tearing a quadriceps tendon in the 15th play of the 2022 season opener.

Left tackle Charles Cross (toe), left guard Damien Lewis (ankle), cornerback Tre Brown (concussion) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (shin) also all have a chance to return for the Seahawks this week.