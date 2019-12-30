Pete Carroll on costly delay of game penalty: 'That's me all the way'

It wouldn't be a Seahawks primetime game without chaos and controversy. There was plenty of both on Sunday night in Seattle's 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, particularly in the game's final minute.

Here's a quick recap of a wild sequence that ended with the Seahawks falling inches shy of a game-winning touchdown. Seattle had the football on the 49ers 12-yard line, facing 4th-and-10. Russell Wilson found John Ursua for an 11-yard completion (of note, it was Ursua's first-career reception) to the 1-yard line. The Seahawks sprinted to the ball and spiked it as the clock was running and they were out of timeouts.

That made it 2nd-and-goal from the 1-yard line with :22 left to play. Seattle then let the play clock run dry, resulting in a ghastly delay of game penalty. Pete Carroll did his best to explain what happened postgame.

"We called the personnel, and we just didn't get it quite communicated with the running backs," Carroll said. "We were just late getting in there. We burned the time. We just didn't get it done. We didn't function cleanly."

Seattle's issue was that there were no running backs in the game on the previous fourth-down conversion. There then seemed to be confusion as to which running back needed to go into the game. It's possible that the Seahawks faced some indecision on whether or not to run the ball from the 1-yard line. Seattle had no timeouts and getting stuffed at the goal line would have put the Seahawks in a precarious position with the clock running.

Carroll also noted the issue that when you spike the clock, there's a tendency to treat it like a timeout. He felt that lack of urgency in that situation, for which, he took the blame.

"We just didn't function well enough," Carroll said. "That's me all the way. We need to get that done."

Had the Seahawks gotten the proper personnel into the game, would he have given the ball to Marshawn Lynch?

"You'll never know," Carroll said, obviously well aware of the Super Bowl XLIX parallels.

The reality is that the penalty was the latest example of what has been a troubling theme for the Seahawks in 2019: Baffling mistakes and miscues from a game management perspective. Seattle had two in Week 16 in an ugly loss to the Cardinals. It's easy to point to Sunday's delay of game penalty as an error that cost Seattle an NFC West title.

For a team that plays as many close games as the Seahawks, the team's continued woes in this area is a trend that gives ample reason for worry as Seattle heads into the postseason.

