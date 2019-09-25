Pete Carroll: The 'competition is on' for Seahawks at safety

The Seahawks have a logjam at safety. Tedric Thompson's (hamstring) return to practice and Adrian Colbert's promotion to the active roster only increases the bottleneck in Seattle's secondary.

Thompson started at free safety in Week 1 with Bradley McDougald at strong safety. Following Thompson's injury, it's been Lano Hill at strong safety the last two games with Bradley McDougald moving to free. So now who gets to play with Thompson set to return in Week 4?

My best guess is that Thompson retakes his job, both to give him another shot and to move McDougald back to his primary position. McDougald is better served playing in the box at strong safety.

It's "competition Wednesday" in Pete Carroll's program, which means all parties involved should have the opportunity to earn or keep a role heading into Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

"The comp is on, for sure," Carroll said. "(Hill) has played well enough to start for us, and so we're lucky in that regard."

Hill has posted four tackles in his two starts as well as a clutch interception in Week 2 on a Steelers two-point conversion try. Thompson struggled in Week 1 against the Bengals, notably mistiming a jump that allowed a 55-yard touchdown to John Ross.

Marquise Blair and Colbert aren't likely to figure into the starting lineup in Week 4.

