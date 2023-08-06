Pete Carroll comments on Devon Witherspoon playing nickel

Arguably the biggest move the Seattle Seahawks made this offseason was when they selected cornerback Devon Witherspoon No. 5 overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Despite a need at defensive line, the Seahawks opted to improve their already strong secondary to make it as suffocating as possible.

So far, Witherspoon has been playing the nickel position. Head coach Pete Carroll took time to elaborate on this decision following a training camp practice.

Suffice it to say, the Seahawks likely want Witherspoon in a position to flash his explosive athleticism and physicality. Carroll is clearly looking to put the boom back into his secondary.

