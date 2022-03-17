By successfully shunning Colin Kaepernick for five years, the NFL has made it much easier to continue shunning him now. That fact became obvious on Wednesday, with the comments made by Seahawks coach Pete Carroll as to the possibility of adding Kaepernick to a depth chart currently led by up-and-down three-year veteran Drew Lock.

Carroll could bring Kaepernick in for a workout at any time. Any team could. No team ever has, in five years.

The Seahawks brought Kaepernick in for a visit in 2017. Some believe that the Seahawks didn’t pursue Kaepernick due to the possibility that the locker room would eventually become divided between Kaepernick and Russell Wilson. Now that Wilson is gone, why not take a look at Kaepernick?

If the Seahawks won’t even give him a workout, it’s obvious that no one will sign him. Not now, not after five years of Kaepernick being successfully kept out of the NFL.

The Steelers may have been an option. This week, they signed Mitchell Trubisky, and they have Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins under contract. At this point, no one will be reversing a course on which the NFL collectively has been moving for five years.

Right or wrong, it’s over.

Pete Carroll’s comments confirm that it’s over for Colin Kaepernick originally appeared on Pro Football Talk