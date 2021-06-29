Pete Carroll comes in at No. 7 in CBS Sports’ 2021 NFL head coach rankings

The start of the 2021 NFL season is nearly upon us but we still need to kill a little time before training camps kick off at the end of July. To do just that, the folks over at CBS Sports put together their 2021 NFL head coach rankings and Chief’s Andy Reid took the top spot on the list.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll came in at No. 7.

“He’s often the brunt of jokes about Seattle improperly using Russell Wilson or unwisely emphasizing the run or poorly building the offensive line.” Cody Benjamin writes.

New for @CBSSports: Ranking all 32 #NFL head coaches for 2021. 👑 Andy Reid

⬆️ Kevin Stefanski, Bruce Arians

⬇️ Mike Tomlin, Vic Fangio

❓ Brandon Staley, Nick Sirianni Full rankings: https://t.co/ND1b6HHAwx — Cody Benjamin (@CodyJBenjamin) June 28, 2021

“And yet the Seahawks are never not in the fight under his watch, winning at least 10 games in eight of their last nine seasons,” Benjamin continues. “Bad defense or quizzical personnel decisions don’t affect Carroll’s charisma, even if playoff results have been middling.”

Carroll will get his 12th shot to make the playoffs in Seattle when this year’s season begins in September.

