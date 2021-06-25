Pete Carroll: Colby Parkinson is going to be a factor

The Seahawks received limited production out of their tight ends in 2020.

Between now-retired Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, and Jacob Hollister, the club got only 73 receptions for 699 yards from their featured TEs.

Seattle signed free agent Gerald Everett, who should have some immediate comfort in the offense — new coordinator Shane Waldron coached Everett with the Rams. Dissly also returns and is in line for a better year in 2021.

But one of the club’s expected top tight ends for the upcoming season was on the roster last year in 2020 fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson.

The 22-year-old out of Stanford appeared in six games as a rookie after suffering a foot injury in training camp. Most of his snaps came on teams, but he did make a pair of catches for 16 yards.

After a full offseason in the league, head coach Pete Carroll is optimistic about Parkinson’s prospects for 2021.

“Colby is going to be a factor,” Carroll said, via Joe Fann of NBCSportsNorthwest.com. “There’s nothing to keep him from being a factor. At 6-7, you know he’s got a target that’s just obviously unique. He’s got great hands. He’s a natural catcher. His catching range is as normal as it can be. He can use it all. He gets off the ground well, too, when he has to. He’s a really bright player. He’s picked stuff up.

“Because of the time he missed on the field with us, he really dove into the strength program, and he just pumped up. He’s better now than he was at the end when he became active with us at the end of the year.”

Seattle’s passing attack is likely to remain largely powered by receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. But if Parkinson emerges as a viable option, it would make the new offense that much more dangerous.

