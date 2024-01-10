Pete Carroll claims Seahawks are closer to Super Bowl now than last year

Three days removed from their last game of the season, we still haven’t heard from Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll in his annual end-of-year press conference. However, Carroll did make his usual stop on ESPN radio earlier this week.

When Carroll was asked if this team is closer to the Super Bowl than they were a year ago at this time he didn’t hesitiate to say yes. Watch.

Pete Carroll was decidedly optimistic about the future of his team this morning, telling us they were closer to a Super Bowl now than they were a year ago." He was also very interested in continuing to coach. Here's why: pic.twitter.com/GSFoaCYvAn — Mike Salk, Seattle Sports (@TheMikeSalk) January 8, 2024

If Carroll is referring to his roster improving, then he has it right. This is undoubtedly a younger, better, deeper team right now than it was at the end of the 2022 season – and definitely better than at the end of 2021. However, for this group to actually reach the Super Bowl they will need more than just personnel changes.

If anything became clear this season it’s that Carroll’s staff is simply not up to par compared to the rest of the NFL – especially within their own division where Seattle went 1-5 this year. No matter who is on the field, Carroll is consistently getting outcoached by both Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan – a pair of massive roadblocks between this team and making a deep run in the playoffs.

While we do want a new head coach, Carroll’s expertise is probably best kept in the building – perhaps in an elevated front office role that doesn’t have him calling the shots on game day.

