Pete Carroll: Chris Carson “really took the lead” at running back

The Seahawks gave Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny the same amount of snaps and carries apiece in their season opener, but head coach Pete Carroll suggested things won’t be quite so balanced moving forward.

Carson gained 51 yards on his seven carries while Penny produced just eight yards on the ground. On Monday, Carroll said he thought the rookie was affected by the time he missed this summer with a broken finger and that more reps would go Carson’s way until Penny rediscovered his form.

“Chris I thought looked really good,” Carroll said, via the Seattle Times. “He was really aggressive and did what he could with the plays that he had. Rashaad looked a little rusty to me and I visited with him about it. He really only had one good week of practice and coming back and it wasn’t enough — he needed more work and he wasn’t as responsive as he has been earlier on before he had to sit out for a while, and so he’s got to work real hard to make sure that he is ready to go and we will work him in. We love the chance of getting him in there. We are going to keep looking for it. But Chris really took the lead at that position after that game.”

Whoever is in the lead role in the future, finding more offensive balance should be of interest to Seattle. They ran 14 times and had Russell Wilson drop back to pass 39 times against Denver as they failed to sustain long drives for much of the afternoon. If Carson can help do that, he should solidify his spot in the lead.