Pete Carroll: Chris Carson has a chance to come back this season

The Seahawks remain hopeful running back Chris Carson can return this season.

The rookie underwent ankle surgery Oct. 3 after being injured in an Oct. 1 game against the Colts. He is eligible to return to the active roster, having spent eight weeks on injured reserve.

“I need to see his workouts and see what they’re saying about it, but the thought is he’s really ramping it up to see how hard he can go with the trainers and all of that, and then we’ll see,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday on 710 ESPN Seattle. “But there’s a chance in the next few weeks that he has a shot to come back.”

Quarterback Russell Wilson leads the Seahawks in rushing with 401 yards. Carson, who went from seventh-rounder to starter, still ranks second on the team with 208 yards on 49 carries.