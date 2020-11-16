Pete Carroll: ‘A chance’ Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde play Thursday night

The Seattle Seahawks have sorely missed running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde over the last three weeks as the two have continued to battle foot and hamstring injuries, respectively.

While both were up and running before the Week-10 matchup against the Rams, Carson and Hyde were eventually downgraded to out the day before the game, ultimately unable to make it after all.

Seattle is now facing a short week and another critical divisional contest and desperately in need of a run game. Coach Pete Carroll is hopeful Carson and Hyde could be available Thursday night when the Seahawks host Arizona.

“It’s going to be close, and there’s a chance,” Carroll said Monday morning on 710 ESPN Seattle. “Whether they make it back or not, we still need to mix our game and make sure that we’re presenting the attack like we know how to do.”

Carroll is expected to address the media later in the afternoon and could provide more details then.

