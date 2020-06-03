Pete Carroll calls Colin Kaepernick’s protest ‘a symbol of courage and vision’

Nearly four years have passed since former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial oppression, but the topic still resonates for Pete Carroll.

On The Ringer's "Flying Coach" podcast with Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, the Seattle Seahawks head coach took a moment to praise Kaepernick, who made a "courageous" decision to protest when he was a quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers.

There was a moment in time that a young man captured. He took a stand on something, figuratively took a knee, but he stood up for something he believed in and what an extraordinary moment it was that he was willing to take. I don't think he had any idea what the impact would be, as it turned out, but what a symbol of courage and vision maybe as he was just learning it to do what he did. But what happened from the process is it elevated an awareness from people that just took everything away from what the statement was all about and it just got tugged and pulled and ripped apart.

And the whole mission of what the statement was such a beautiful-it's still the statement we're making right today. We're not protecting our people. We're not looking after one another. We're not making the right choices. We're not following the right process to bring people to justice when actions are taken. So, I think it was a big sacrifice in the sense that a young man makes, but those are the courageous moments that some guys take.

And we owe a tremendous amount to him for sure."

Kaepernick's decision to peacefully protest has returned to the forefront after protests and riots broke out following the tragic death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Kerr, who was recently named to the NBCA's committee on racial injustice and reform, agreed with Carroll's sentiments.

To me, it's really hard to look at what's going on right now with all the violence and the protests and not look back to four years ago and say, 'Look, this guy was trying to peacefully protest, and nothing came of it. The killings went on and nothing changed, and he was actually ridiculed so it's a real tough one to think about.

The Seahawks were one of a few teams who reached out to Kaepernick after he opted out of his deal with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017. Seattle was interested in acquiring a veteran backup behind Russell Wilson and brought the former 49ers quarterback in for a visit that May.

The Seahawks ultimately elected not to add the five-year starter, but Carroll said following the visit that Kaepernick was "capable of being a championship guy."

"Colin's been a fantastic football player. And he's going to continue to be," Carroll said. "This time, we didn't do anything with it. But we know where he is and who he is, and we had a chance to understand him much more so.

"He's a starter in this league, you know. And we have a starter, but he is a starter in this league, and I can't imagine somebody won't give him a chance to play."

Kaepernick last played with the Niners in 2016 and remains unsigned. He reached a settlement with the NFL to set aside his lawsuit for collusion to keep him out of the league in February 2019.

