Pete Carroll believes he can thrive if there's no NFL preseason: 'It's not a problem for me'

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll isn’t worried about his players being prepared if there’s no NFL preseason. Carroll is completely comfortable with the idea, telling Liz Loza of Yahoo Sports the lack of a preseason is “not a problem for me.”

Carroll, 68, compared the situation to college football, where every single game counts in the standings.

“That’s like college football,” Carroll said. “That’s what college football is. You don’t have preseason games. Every game counts. And you start from game one without having played against anybody else. That’s just the way it is. “I’m very comfortable with that thought. I don’t know what the rest of the league thinks about it, or the coaches and all, but I’ve just been through it enough that it’s not a problem for me. You have to be flexible and you have to open. And you’re going to have to, I think to be at your best, be at peace with the discomfort.”

It’s tough to argue with Carroll’s success at USC. In nine seasons with the team, Carroll put up a 97-19 record, and a national championship in 2004. The end of his tenure at USC was marred in controversy, however. The NCAA vacated 14 wins, including the team’s national championship, after it determined star running back Reggie Bush accepted gifts from agents while at USC. Carroll left USC for the Seahawks a few months before the NCAA handed down sanctions against USC.

Despite that, Carroll makes an interesting point about how former college head coaches could have an advantage if the preseason gets canceled. Those coaches know how to get their players ready to go immediately. Perhaps teams coached by former college coaches will surprise early in the 2020 NFL season.

It’s also possible that advantage could be overstated. Good coaches excel because they can motivate players no matter the situation. Do you really think the New England Patriots will come out flat in 2020 because Bill Belichick never coached in college?

