Pete Carroll believes Gerald Everett will be a breakout player in Seahawks offense

The Seattle Seahawks were the most explosive offense in the NFL through the first half of last season before losing their effectiveness in the second half of the year. The team made significant changes this offseason in bringing in a new offensive coordinator, trading for veteran guard Gabe Jackson and drafting receiver D'Wayne Eskridge with their first selection in April’s NFL Draft.

However, head coach Pete Carroll believes the addition of tight end Gerald Everett in free agency will be a big boost to the unit as well.

In an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle, Carroll brought up Everett when asked who he believed would be the team’s breakout performer this upcoming season.

“Oh, I think you’re going to be really excited to see Gerald Everett,” Carroll said. ” … This is I think the fanciest, sweetest-looking receiver/tight end mix that we’ve had. He’s like a wide receiver, he’s got terrific after-the-catch run ability, really aggressive and he’s a good blocker, too, and he knows the system inside and out. What Gerald brings us is a real threat in the throwing game. Should be a big factor on third down.”

Carroll’s praise of Everett is particularly interesting given the Seahawks had Jimmy Graham for three seasons. Graham set franchise records for receiving yards by a tight end in a single season with 923 in 2016 and 10 touchdowns from the tight end position in 2017. It seems as though Carroll just views Everett as a better fit for their new approach under offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, whom Everett played under with the Los Angeles Rams the last four seasons.

“Gerald is a really unique player and he should catch a lot of balls and be right in the middle of the action,” Carroll said.

Tight ends combined for 75 catches, 715 yards and six touchdowns last year for Seattle. Will Dissly led the team in receiving from the position with 251 yards while Jacob Hollister‘s 25 catches was the team-best. With Greg Olsen sustaining a foot injury and Dissly recovering from a torn Achilles from the prior season, the group wasn’t as explosive as Seattle would have hoped. Carroll is hopeful Everett helps the group take another step forward.

“Our tight end spot is a good position already with Will and you’re going to see Colby Parkinson coming up – he’s been really impressive. But Gerald is a really unique player and he should catch a lot of balls and be right in the middle of the action this year,” Carroll said.

Pete Carroll believes Gerald Everett will be a breakout player in Seahawks offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk