Pete Carroll believes 49ers-Seahawks refs missed pass-interference penalty

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has changed his tune on the controversial third-and-goal incompletion in the end zone late in Sunday night's 26-21 loss to the 49ers, a play that involved significant contact between 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister.

Pete Carroll tells on the non-PI call:



"Yeah, that was pass interference."



"of course" they're going to bring it up to the league and it's always the number one issue he brings up to the league.







"Yeah, that was pass interference," Carroll said to 710 ESPN Seattle on Monday morning.

NFL senior VP of officiating Al Riveron said after the game that officials in New York did in fact review the play, but didn't feel the contact warranted a flag on either player.

The Seahawks completed a pass to Hollister on the next play, but Warner and rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw stopped him just short of the goal line to secure the 49ers' first division title since 2012, and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Seattle was out of timeouts, but Carroll claims he would have utilized one to allow the officials additional time to review the play.

Nevertheless, the result is set in stone and Seattle now will play on wild-card weekend in Philadelphia against the Eagles, while the 49ers secured an extra week of rest before the divisional round.

