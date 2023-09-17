Pete Carroll ahead of Devon Witherspoon’s debut: ‘He’s a real fireball’

The one bit of legitimate positive news for the Seattle Seahawks going into this game is the debut of their No. 5 pick from the draft. After missing most of training camp and even Week 1 with a hamstring issue, cornerback Devon Witherspoon is finally set to make his debut.

Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about him pregame to Tom Pelissero, and offered a quote that is sure to get the 12th Man “fired” up about Witherspoon.

My pregame interview with #Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on his message to the team, playing without both starting tackles and the debut of No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon: “He’s a real fireball.” @NFLGameDay @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/TASU3ZNWeD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2023

Seattle’s pass defense was torched by quarterback Matthew Stafford last week. Stafford picked apart the secondary en-route to 334 yards passing. Granted, the lack of a pass rush was likely a bigger culprit, but it still was not a good showing for a secondary which was supposed to be a strength of the team. Having Witherspoon in the lineup should help in this department.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Seahawks @ Lions: Week 2 preview and prediction

2024 QBs may be too good to pass on

7 things to know going into Week 2

Inactives for Seahawks and Lions: Who’s sitting out for Week 2

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire