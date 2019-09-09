Pete Carroll admits Seahawks were “involved” in Antonio Brown pursuit

Antonio Brown had many suitors. Or at least more than one.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll admitted during a Monday interview with 710 ESPN in Seattle that the Seahawks were among the franchises vying for the receiver’s services after he was released by the Raiders on Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We were involved with that one, yeah,” Carroll said.

It’s no surprise, given that the Seahawks lost Doug Baldwin to retirement and, at least for the short term, promising youngster David Moore. Brown would give the Seahawks a level of talent at the position that they simply haven’t had under Carroll — and haven’t had at all since Joey Galloway.

But it wasn’t to be. So if/when the Seahawks and Patriots end up in the Super Bowl again, Carroll and company will have to deal with a wideout far better than any of the wideouts Seattles had to defend when they met five years ago.