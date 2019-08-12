Pete Carroll addresses Seahawks ‘ongoing’ battle at nickel corner

There aren't many starting spots up for grabs on the Seattle Seahawks roster. There may be one or two along the defensive line, and the wide receiver depth chart is still somewhat ambiguous. But the biggest mystery remains who will start at nickel corner.

Four players are vying for the job: Kalan Reed, Akeem King, Jamar Taylor and Ugo Amadi.

Reed signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks as a free agent on April 15. He's a former 2016 seventh-round pick of the Tennessee Titans and has appeared in seven career games (zero starts). King posted 21 total tackles in 16 games (one start) for the Seahawks in 2018. Taylor is the veteran of the group. The former 2013 second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins has appeared in 78 career games (41 starts) and signed with Seattle in May. The Seahawks selected Amadi in the fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"It's ongoing," Pete Carroll said of the competition at nickel. "Kalan Reed did a nice job in the game. Ugo Amadi did a nice job in the game, too, in the plays that he had, and we know that Jamar Taylor and Akeem King can play there. So we've got four guys that it's kind of hard to get their reps right, right now."

The four rotate so much throughout practice that it's been impossible to get a sense of who is the leader in the clubhouse. On Sunday, though, Carroll hinted that it might be Reed.

"Kalan Reed has done a really nice overall job right now, pass coverage-wise. He's done all that stuff well enough that he can hold his spot going into the week, but it's up for grabs, and those guys will be rotating evenly throughout."

There are nearly three weeks left until cut day, which means the Seahawks have the benefit of time on their side when it comes to making a decision. Similarly to Carroll's approach to the backup quarterback battle between Geno Smith and Paxton Lynch, Seattle isn't likely to tip its hand at nickel corner until the bitter end.

Two factors in determining which of the four will get roster spots is both the ability to play another position in the secondary as well as contribute on special teams. Reed, Taylor and King all play outside corner while Amadi has been mixing in at free safety.

"We would like that guy who doesn't play as a regular starter, but is a starter 65% of the time to be available to play corner or coverage somewhere else," Carroll said. "Special teams is just about a must, and you have to be part of that. So, that does figure in and that's why it's not easy to call right now."

It's important to note that Seattle could rotate who plays nickel based on who the opposing offense deploys at slot receiver. If it's a smaller, traditional slot guy then the 5-foot-9 Amadi or the 5-foot-11 Reed/Taylor could be the preferred play. King, who's the tallest of the group at 6-foot-1, might be a better matchup against a tight end or bigger receiver like Larry Fitzgerald.

This is all to say that there's still plenty to figure out. Amadi is the only roster lock among the four. Everyone else is potentially on the bubble, which makes the remaining three preseason games vital for all three.

