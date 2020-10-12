Pete Carroll addresses former DC Dan Quinn’s firing from the Atlanta Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons fired former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn after starting 0-5 on the season.

Under Quinn’s guidance, the 2013 and 2014 Seahawks defense helped bring the team to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances by leading the Legion of Boom and dominating the NFL for two years.

Now out in the open market, one question remains out there: Will the Seahawks bring him back to the coaching staff?

After all, this year’s defense has been struggling all year, despite the 5-0 start.

On Monday, head coach Pete Carroll left the door open on the discussion of bringing his colleague back, but has yet to speak to him.

“Can we give Dan a chance to just try to reel with it? I haven't talked with Danny yet. We don't know. We love Dan, all that. I'll have to see what's happening in his world,” Carroll said.

"I'm not thinking anything about that right now." — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 12, 2020

As the Falcons head coach, Quinn led Atlanta to the Super Bowl in 2016. After blowing the 28-3 lead against the Patriots; however, the team has since gone downhill and struggled the last two seasons.

With the Seahawks heading into bye week, Carroll could use this time to look over and make any decision to add to his staff if he thinks it is needed.

Quinn will most likely not be taking over Ken Norton Jr.’s job (especially mid-season), but coming on as a defensive consultant or in an advisory role could be a benefit for the Seahawks in their already impressive start to the season.

With the defense not clicking on all cylinders just yet, Seattle - if considered by Carroll - could be the best landing spot for Quinn, and for the Seahawks as they search for a drastic change in the defense.