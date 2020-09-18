Pete Carroll is on his 5-year plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks celebrated the birthday of someone very special to the organization.

In honor of @PeteCarroll's birthday, we had general manager John Schneider break down Carroll's game film from his days playing free safety at University of the Pacific. pic.twitter.com/0lHBe5BU4H — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 15, 2020

Head coach Pete Carroll turned 69 years old on Tuesday, and on Wednesday’s team presser, explained that he is feeling better than ever.

But after these next five-years, he will decide on what to do next after that.

“I’m feeling great,” Carroll said about his health. “I’m kind of on a five-year plan. Five years from now I’ll figure it out and reassess.”

As it stands, Carroll is currently the oldest head coach in the NFL at the moment. The man behind him is actually his Week two opponent, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who turned 68 in April.

This Sundays matching between the two teams will actually set a record for the oldest coaching matchup in NFL history.

When asked on Wednesday's presser whether he or Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be the first one to stop coaching, Carroll said, “I don’t know. Ask him.”

Carroll has been the Seahawks head coach since 2010 and has arguably been one of the best coaches in the NFL.

Since 2012, the Seahawks have had a winning record in each of those seasons. In 2014, Carroll helped coached Seattle to its first Super Bowl victory against the Denver Broncos.

Carroll does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. When asked what he does or takes to help him stay so sharp, Carroll responded in Carroll fashion.

“First off, I'm not taking any of those drugs that they show on TV all the time,” Carroll said. “I don't take any of those things (smiling). I'm more of a naturalist.”

