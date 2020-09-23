Pete Carroll on $100k fine: ‘Sometimes you’ve got to get coached up’

The NFL fined Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll $100,000 for violating league protocol by taking off his mask throughout the team’s Week-2 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Carroll expressed disappointment in himself and said he was particularly ashamed because he constantly had a coach in his ear about the situation.

“I had a coach who was reminding me about it throughout the game, Chad Morton was on my ass the whole night. He was reminding me the whole time,” Carroll said via the team’s website Tuesday. “I even changed masks at halftime to find one that worked better. Sometimes you’ve got to get coached up. Sometimes you have to admit that you screwed up and have got to do better.”

However, Carroll stressed that apart from his disregard for mask protocol during the game, the Seahawks players and coaches have taken COVID-19 very seriously, wearing masks whenever they are around each other in practice and in the team facility.

“We wear masks all day at practice, we wear them around the building,” Carroll stated. “I know it’s extremely important to wear masks. Sometimes you’ve just got to be reminded. Sometimes you’ve got to get coached up.”

Carroll will hopefully not repeat this mistake Sunday when the Seahawks square off against the Cowboys at CenturyLink Field.

