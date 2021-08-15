Pete Caroll on Seahawks offense vs. Raiders: ‘We were messy’

The Seattle Seahawks lost their first preseason game in Las Vegas to the Raiders and coach Pete Carroll finally got a good look at some of the backups on the field. And, he wasn’t too pleased with what he saw from the offense on Saturday night.

“We were messy, we just didn’t convert,” Carroll said during his post-game press conference. “We had some chances to get our third downs. We had to get some third-down wins, and didn’t. The sequence starts all over again.”

Carroll also had a game plan for quarterback Russell Wilson’s backup, Geno Smith, who ended up leaving the game in the first half after sustaining a concussion.

‘We really wanted to throw the ball with Geno,” Carroll explained. “We came out to do that. We wanted to make sure we got some chances, and I think it was the third play and he gets wacked. So we didn’t really get him the opportunity that we were hoping for. We should have thrown the ball a bunch with him.

“That was just a great chance to give him some time to play some football, but we couldn’t get it done.”

There is no media availability Monday, but Carroll should have an update on Smith’s status by Tuesday’s practice.

