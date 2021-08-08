Pete Alonso's message to Mets fans amidst struggles: 'Just know that we got this'

Pete Alonso swings through a pitch in grey uniform

Things could not be going any worse for the Mets.

They were just swept by the Philadelphia Phillies while conceding their NL East lead in the beginning of the series. It was all thanks to a former teammate, Zack Wheeler, tossing a shutout masterpiece. And in the midst of that, Javy Baez needed to leave the game early due to left hip tightness.

Yet, Pete Alonso was calm, smiling and optimistic during his post-game availability to explain what's been going on with the Mets lately. Offensively, the team has sputtered, including himself with an 0-for-21 skid. But not for the lack of effort in his eyes.

"It’s not like we’re not putting the ball in play hard. We’re really stinging the baseball," he told reporters via Zoom. "Balls are coming out of the box hot. It’s just collectively as a group it’s been really tough to find hits.”

A prime example came in the top of the first when Brandon Nimmo smacked a leadoff double. It's exactly what the doctor ordered for the Amazins', but they've had tons of trouble hitting with runners in scoring position. And that was showcased yet again.

"There’s so many countless balls – just today off the top of my head, Jeff [McNeil] gets in there, hits a line drive right to [Jean] Segura second batter of the game. Then, two outs man on second, Dom [Smith] comes up, hits a laser right at [Travis] Jankowski the center fielder.

"I feel like we’ve gotten a lot of bad breaks. There’s some balls that have been held up by the wind, or balls have been hit into the shift. It’s been really difficult."



For Alonso himself, he thinks he's "putting together a lot of really quality at-bats," yet the results don't show it.

It's a trying time for New York, both in the locker room and at home for the fans. Just when it looks like the Mets are going to pull away in the division, they fall downward. This, though, is the worst skid they've had all season and it's cost them the lead.

Story continues

But Alonso couldn't be anymore confident that his team's bad luck is about to run out, and things are going to go back to normal.

“Mets fans, believe in us. Don’t just believe – know -- because there’s tough times not just in baseball but in life in general. Know that this is just a speed bump and a challenge.”

"I understand that it’s frustrating, it’s frustrating for us. But just understand that we’re here together," he said. "We’re all in this together and we got this. We got this. Just smile and just know that we got this.



A much-needed day off comes Monday for the Mets before taking on the Nationals for a three-game set at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Alonso believes that will helps "recharge the batteries" and helps the Mets turn the tides.

“I have no doubt in my mind this is only going to be far behind us," he said.