(Reuters) -Cinema operator AMC Entertainment beat second-quarter revenue estimates on Monday, lifted by the return of moviegoers to its theaters after a year of closures and restrictions, sending its shares up 4% in extended trading. "F9: The Fast Saga" - the latest installment of the "Fast and Furious" series - and "Godzilla vs Kong" gave AMC much-needed relief from the blows it has taken from the pandemic over the past year. Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said U.S. ticket revenue in the third quarter was on track to reach 45% of the same quarter in 2019.