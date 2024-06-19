Pete Alonso’s RBI double completes Mets’ comeback to beat Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Grimace Era continues.

The New York Mets extended their winning streak to seven games in a 7-6 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field, matching their season-high streak from April and taking the series. One night after recording a season-high 22 hits, the Mets fell behind by as many as four runs after five innings, but refused to go down without a fight.

Francisco Alvarez hit a game-tying, two-run double to left-center field off former Mets reliever David Robertson in the top of the eighth, evening the score at 6-6.

A catcher’s interference call in the top of the ninth proved to be crucial.

Right-hander Kirby Yates (3-1) walked Brandon Nimmo with one out. J.D. Martinez fell behind in the count 1-2, but catcher Jonah Heim’s glove got in the way of the bat and he dropped the ball. Nimmo took second base but was sent back to first while the play was reviewed. Heim was called for catcher interference, which put Martinez on first base and Nimmo in scoring position.

Pete Alonso laced a ball down the left field line, out of reach of a diving Ezequiel Duran at third base, and Nimmo was waved around, coming home safely to put the Mets ahead 7-6.

Nimmo and Mark Vientos each homered, with Vientos going 3 for 5 with three runs. Alvarez logged his second straight three-hit night, going 3 for 4 with two RBI.

Nimmo’s home run came right after Luis Severino imploded for five earned in the bottom of the fifth. The right-hander retired the side in order in the sixth, giving the Mets some length, and the Mets loaded the bases on right-hander Jose Leclerc with only one out in the seventh.

Robertson replaced Leclerc with Francisco Lindor due up. Lindor sent a grounder to first base that Nathaniel Lowe couldn’t field. Lowe knocked it down and shortstop Corey Seager managed to get DJ Stewart out at second base, but Vientos scored his third run of the night to bring the Mets to within two runs, 6-4.

The Mets went into the fifth inning up 2-1. The Texas lineup was aggressive, swinging at just about everything Severino threw. The starter gave up back-to-back singles before retiring leadoff hitter Marcus Semien for the first out. Seager then tied it with an RBI single.

Then came the big hit.

DH Josh Smith teed off on the first pitch he saw from Severino and sent a cutter into the right field stands for a three-run homer, putting the Rangers up 5-2. Severino got the second out, but gave up another homer, this one to Wyatt Langford, giving the defending World Series champs a three-run lead.

Severino gave up six earned on eight hits, walking one and striking out one over 6 1/3 innings. Left-hander Jake Diekman replaced him after he got Semien out in the seventh, retiring left-handed hitters Seager and Smith. Reed Garrett (7-2) kept the game tied by blanking the Rangers in the bottom of the eighth to earn the win, and Edwin Diaz converted his seventh save.

Michael Lorenzen limited the Mets to three earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings.

