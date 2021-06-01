Pete Alonso and Kevin Pillar return as Mets face Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. on SNY

Pete Alonso Kevin Pillar at home plate on road May 2021

The Mets (25-20, first in NL East) are back at it against the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-35, fifth in NL West) on Monday at 9:40 p.m. in Arizona on SNY.

Mets Notes

The Mets roster is getting juiced up on Monday, with Pete Alonso, Kevin Pillar and Seth Lugo returning after being activated. The team is looking to get into the groove after two of three games last weekend were rained out in New York.

The Mets get to face a reeling Diamondbacks team that was riding a 13-game losing streak before beating the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, 9-2.

Mets Diamondbacks Jonathan Villar, 3B Josh Rojas, SS Francisco Lindor, SS Ketel Marte, CF Pete Alonso, 1B Eduardo Escobar, 3B Dom Smith, LF David Peralta, LF James McCann, C Carson Kelly, C Billy McKinney, RF Pavin Smith, 1B Jose Peraza, 2B Josh Reddick, RF Mason Williams, CF Domingo Leyba, 2B Jacob deGrom, P Merrill Kelly, P

Who is starting for the Mets?

Jacob deGrom, who will pitch in his second start since a brief IL stint earlier this month. In his start last week against the Colorado Rockies, deGrom allowed three hits and one earned run over 5.0 innings pitched, while also striking out nine. His 0.80 ERA still leads all of MLB.

Who is starting for the Diamondbacks?

Merrill Kelly, who is making his third start in the last 11 days. In his last outing against the San Francisco Giants, Kelly went 6.0 innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits. He also struck out six.

Upcoming schedule

The Mets and Diamondbacks will play Game 2 of this series on Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. on SNY.

David Peterson will go for the Mets against Caleb Smith.