Pete Alonso doubles twice, Luisangel Acuña rips a pair of singles as Mets top Nationals

The Mets beat the Washington Nationals, 6-3, on Monday afternoon as their spring training slate continued.

Here are the takeaways...

- Luisangel Acuña got the start at second base and ripped a single to center field in his first at-bat. His second time up resulted in the same thing -- a line drive up the middle for a single. Acuña, who finished 2-for-3, was also smooth at second, easily handling every chance that came his way.

- After striking out swinging in his first at-bat, Drew Gilbert drew a walk his second time up and grounded out to short in his third at-bat. Gilbert started in center field on Monday -- center will likely be his defensive home throughout spring training.

- Max Kranick, in a battle with Tylor Megill, Jose Butto, and Joey Lucchesi for the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation, was impressive while firing two perfect innings and striking out two. Kranick, 26, had Tommy John surgery in the middle of the 2022 season and has been working his way back. If Kranick doesn't crack the rotation, he could be an option as a multi-inning reliever.

- Pete Alonso flipped a double down the right field line his first at-bat and drew a walk his second time up. Alonso just missed a homer in his final at-bat, with his deep drive hitting high off the center field wall and resulting in a double. He finished the day 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.



- Trayce Thompson hit a mammoth grand slam to left-center field in the top of the third inning and roped a single to center in the fifth. Thompson is competing for a spot on the bench, but the presence of Tyrone Taylor and DJ Stewart could complicate his pursuit.

- Jett Williams entered in the middle of the game and batted for the first time in the sixth, striking out looking. He reached on an infield single in the ninth, and finished the day 1-for-2 with a run scored.

- Brett Baty had a quiet afternoon at the plate, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout and ground out. He also reached on catcher's interference.

- Sean Reid-Foley, fighting for a spot in the bullpen, tossed a perfect inning while working around a walk and striking out two.

Highlights

Upcoming schedule

The Mets host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at 1:10 p.m. on SNY.

Adrian Houser, who was acquired in a deal with the Brewers this offseason, take the ball for New York against left-hander A.J. Puk.