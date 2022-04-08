Pete Alonso discusses scary HBP: 'Just happy I’m okay'

Pete Alonso falling to dirt after getting hit by pitch in face on Opening Day

The Mets get hit by pitches a lot. They got hit by three on Opening Day.

But two of them were almost pretty serious.

James McCann was hit by a pitch in the shoulder in the sixth – he had been hit the previous inning on a breaking ball with the bases loaded. That was crisis averted number one.

But Pete Alonso was hit in the shoulder in the ninth, and the ball ricocheted to his face, getting a piece of his C-flap as well as his lip that’s now a bit bloody and swollen.

Alonso left the game after he was adamantly upset. He’s “all good,” but they aren’t happy about it.

“I won’t make light of it – I’m not happy about it,” Buck Showalter said after the game. “Just like McCann, got the slider that bounced off [McCann's] foot, but don’t like to see that.”

“It’s an emotional game played by people that care,” he added when asked if the dugout was angry. “You ever gotten hit by a pitch in the mouth? Not particularly pleasant, so certainly, there’s some emotion there.”

Alonso went through concussion protocol and passed, but it was still a scary experience for him.

“You’re just trying to realize if I’m okay or not. Okay, I got all my teeth and we’re all good. I’m not blacked out or anything. It’s all good, so I just popped right up, and just happy I’m okay,” he said.

Alonso added that if it weren’t for his additional flap covering his jaw, things could have been a lot worse.

“If I wasn’t wearing that, then I’d probably be missing teeth,” he said. “So just happy I had that protection.”