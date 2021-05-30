Pete Alonso to be activated for next Mets game

Pete Alonso Kevin Pillar at home plate on road May 2021

Pete Alonso is extremely close to returning from a hand injury and suiting back up for the Mets.

Alonso is set to be activated for the Mets' next game -- which was supposed to be later Sunday night, but the heavy rain forecast in New York resulted in their matchup with the Atlanta Braves being postponed.

So that'll put Alonso in line to get back in the lineup on Monday instead for the Mets' Memorial Day matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"We're expecting to activate him and potentially a couple more guys," Luis Rojas said during his Zoom conference Sunday.

Alonso was placed on the 10-day IL on May 21 after suffering a right hand sprain. The first baseman took a pitch to the hand during the Mets' series in St. Louis against the Cardinals, and slowly started to feel the injury as the days went on.

He managed to play in the next 11 games for the Mets, but was clearly not 100 percent, slashing .132/.261/.237 in that span.

Kevin Pillar, Seth Lugo to join lineup in next few days

Against all odds, Kevin Pillar is one of those guys set to rejoin the Mets' lineup in the next couple of days.

Pillar, who suffered multiple nasal fractures after taking a 94.5 mph fastball to the face on May 17, is likely to wear a protective mask on his face, even when he's in the outfield.

Seth Lugo is eligible to return from elbow surgery on Monday and could also be activated as well. Rojas said that all the moves are still in the "potential" stages, but we'll get a final answer before Monday's game.