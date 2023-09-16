Petal football's Skylar Husband has big birthday plans and a huge decision to make

PETAL — Skylar Husband has dreamed since he was a young child of making a college commitment on his birthday.

By the way things are lining up now, he’s on track to do just that.

Petal’s senior defensive back’s birthday falls on Nov. 11. Husband, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, confirmed his intentions following Petal's (2-2) 46-7 loss to Hancock (4-0).

He holds five offers - Air Force, Navy, Wright State, Northern Iowa and Mississippi Valley State - but he's keeping his options open in case more offers come his way. He’s had conversations with Duke, Eastern Kentucky and Tuskegee and will also be at Saturday’s Southern Miss game against Tulane. Husband is considering a visit to Air Force as well.

What he hopes to find in a school is rather simple.

“Finding somewhere that I can trust the coaches,” Husband said. “Somewhere I can grow academically and athletically too.”

Update on Oak Grove QB Anthony Maddox Oak Grove QB Anthony Maddox putting mental game on display

Husband began his career playing at Richton, but moved to Petal last year in order for his mom to be closer to her job.

He mostly played cornerback last year, where he didn’t allow a single touchdown while in coverage. Husband has switched to safety for his senior season, a decision he said was the coaching staff’s idea.

“Skylar’s an unbelievable kid,” Petal coach Allen Glenn said. “He’s got a bright, bright future ahead of him. On the field and off the field, he’s what you want in a player.”

And even though he doesn’t play as much one-on-one coverage anymore – he wasn’t targeted at all Friday night while making 4.5 tackles – his streak still stands through four games this season.

“It’s great,” Husband said of switching to safety.” I can go fly around and make plays and things like that.”

Husband played both defense and special teams on Friday night.

Hancock dominated from start to finish, leading 39-0 through three quarters. It also executed a perfect hook-and-ladder 43-yard touchdown just before halftime. Petal scored its only points midway through the fourth quarter.

At Hancock vs. Petal tonight. Hancock just pulled off this incredible hook and ladder to take a 26-0 lead before halftime. pic.twitter.com/7XHiuoLut4 — Sam Sklar (@sklarsam_) September 16, 2023

The loss is Petal’s second in a row after opening the season with wins over Hattiesburg and St. Martin.

“I did all right, but it’s not enough to help the team win,” Husband said. “I just gotta keep pushing the guys to take it to the next level.”

As for now, Husband, who’s listed at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, says he’s focused on improving his strength and his knowledge of football.

“Hitting people, that’s what I love to do,” Husband said. “That’s why I play football really.”

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Mississippi high school football: Skylar Husband to commit on birthday