Pet of the Week: Rescued cat siblings Devan and Jane need to be adopted together

The Taunton Animal Shelter Pets of the Week are Devan and Jane, a bonded sister and brother team of domestic shorthair cats.

They were rescued from the outside.

Jane (black/white) watches over her bother Devan (brown tabby/white).

These two are playful silly, and never far apart!

They're looking for a family with lots of love to share, and who will have toys for them to play with.

Jane and Devan will not be separated.

An approved adoption application is required to bring them home.

Email ds4paws@hotmail.com, call the Taunton Animal Shelter at 508-822-1463, or visit www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Pet of the Week: Adopt cats Devan and Jane at Taunton Animal Shelter