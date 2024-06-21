Peru vs Chile: Preview, predictions and team news

Peru takes on Chile in the second game of Copa America 2024 with massive implications for how Group A will likely play out this tournament.

Chile, alongside Argentina, comes into the tournament as a favorite to advance from Group A. The 2015 and 2016 champions might be without Arturo Vidal and Gary Medel this year, but La Roja still has plenty of leadership in Alexis Sanchez and Claudio Bravo.

Peru comes into the game likely knowing a positive result here puts the team in a great position to advance. A win especially puts FIFA's 32nd ranked team in pole position to qualify.

Here's 90min's guide to Peru vs Chile.

Peru vs Chile H2H record

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Peru vs Chile on TV and live stream

Peru team news

As mentioned, Peru comes into the tournament as the 32nd ranked team in FIFA's world rankings. The team has some MLS representation as well with goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and Wilder Cartagena teammates at Orlando City, and Luis Abram a defensive regular for Atlanta United. The only player in the entire tournament squad without a national team cap is goalkeeper Diego Romero.

Peru's key to a positive result will be defensive solidity.

Peru predicted lineup vs Chile

Peru predicted lineup vs Chile ( 3-5-2 ): Gallese; Abram, Zambrano, Callens; Lopez, Carrillo, Cartagena, Pena, Advincula; Guerrero, Lapadula

Chile team news

Alexis Sanchez and Claudio Bravo are playing in what likely will be their final Copa America. 35-years-old and 41 respectively, they are the two leaders of the team with Medel and Vidal not selected this tournament. For anyone superstitious, Chile lifted the Copa America trophy the last time the tournament was hosted in the United States.

Chile predicted lineup vs Peru

Chile predicted lineup vs Peru ( 4-2-3-1 ): Bravo; Suazo, Diaz, Maripan, Isla; Pulgar, Nunez; Valdes, Sanchez, Davila; Vargas

Peru vs Chile score prediction

This is going to be a tightly contested affair. Both teams have to play Argentina and Canada next. Peru and Chile won't feel like they can't get anything from the Argentina game, of course, but being realistic this is a must-win to help secure qualification to the knockout stage. As the game transpires and no team has broken the deadlock yet, those tournament nerves and feeling of just don't lose the game could set in.

Chile has beaten Peru twice 2-0 since the turn of the decade, but Peru has a win from 2021 with the same result.