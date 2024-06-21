Peru vs Chile predicted XIs: Confirmed team news and probable line-ups

Peru and Chile open their 2024 Copa America tournaments with a clash in Group A set for Saturday at 1am (UK time).

In the head-to-head battle, Chile have held the upper hand of late, winning 14 of the last 20 clashes between these two nations, but with Peru remaining unbeaten across their five outings since late 2023, they’ll fancy their chances of breaking that form here.

Both Chile and Peru are two-time Copa America winners, with the former winning the tournament back-to-back in 2015 and 2016. Peru’s last success came in 1975, having also lifted the trophy in 1939.

Expect a close fight between Peru and Chile

Despite Chile’s favourable form against Peru throughout much of this century, a closely fought battle should be expected here, as both know that there’s little room for error in a group which also includes reigning World Cup champions Argentina and debutants Canada.

Historically, there’s been very little to separate the pair across their prior Copa America meetings, with Peru winning seven, Chile eight and the other six clashes ending in draws. Each of their last two meetings in this competition have come at the semi-final stage, with each nation taking a victory in normal time apiece. Although they meet in the group this time around, this latest meeting could prove just as important.

On top of that, this match will also take on an extra dimension as former Peru manager Ricardo Gareca, who guided them to the 2018 World Cup, took charge of Chile in January.

Since his appointment, Gareca has helped his new side to two 3-0 wins against Albania and Paraguay in friendlies and although they suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to France in Marseille in between, they continue to be touted as dark horses to replicate their title successes of both 2015 and 2016.

Peru vs Chile team news

Peru head into this tournament as one of the most experienced outfits, headlined by the fact that winger Andre Carillo will make his 100th appearance for his country during his next outing.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, full-back Luis Advincula and legendary forward Paulo Guerrero have already all passed that mark, though in this competition expect 22-year-old Piero Quispe to show his class from the centre of the park as well.

On paper at least, many would argue that Chile currently possess a stronger squad than their opposition on matchday one, especially with star man Alexis Sanchez still pulling the strings in the attacking midfield role.

He’ll look to set up veteran Eduardo Vargas throughout this competition. Vargas currently sits second on the country’s all-time goal scorers list with 42 strikes to his name, whilst former Barcelona and Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will maintain his place between the sticks.

Peru vs Chile predicted line-ups

Peru (3-5-2): Gallese; Araujo, Zambrano, Abram; Advincula, Tapia, Cartagena, Quispe, Lopez; Lapadula, Flores.

Chile (4-2-3-1): Bravo; Isla, Catalan, Maripan, Suazo; Nunez, Pulgar; Davila, Sanchez, Osorio; Vargas.

