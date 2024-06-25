Peru vs Canada: Preview, predictions and team news

The result of Peru vs Canada on June 25 just might decide the first team in the tournament that will not make the quarter-finals at Copa America 2024.

This summer's Copa America is well underway, and it is no surprise that the reigning champions, Argentina, currently sit atop of Group A after defeating Canada 2-0 on June 27. The next Group A fixture kicked off just one day later between Peru and Chile that ended in a scoreless draw.

Now, Canada and Peru are set to meet for just the third time in history for what could be a defining match for both sides. Canada desperately need points to stay alive in the competition, and Peru would love to ensure a positive result with their final match against Argentina looming.

Here's 90min's guide to Peru vs Canada tomorrow.

What time does Peru vs Canada kick off?

Peru vs Canada H2H record (last two games)

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Peru vs Canada on TV and live stream

Peru team news

Peru will be without Luis Advincula against Canada after he suffered an Achilles injury against Chile. The captain of La Blanquirroja was replaced by Marcos Lopez in just the 35th minute of Peru's first Copa America 2024 match. Although Lopez will start against Canada, Advincula could be fit in time for Peru's final Group A clash with Argentina on June 29.

Otherwise, Jorge Fossati's starting XI will likely remain unchanged from their previous match.

Peru predicted lineup vs Canada

Peru predicted lineup vs Canada (3-5-2): Gallese; Araujo, Zambrano, Callens; Polo, Pena, Cartagena, Quispe, Lopez; Lapadula, Flores

Canada team news

Canada have not scored a goal in their last four matches, and new manager Jesse Marsch has yet to find his first win since accepting the job back in May. Canada have plenty of talent on the pitch, including Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David, but the team is lacking the final product that will get them on the scoresheet.

If they want to advance to the Knockout Stage in their first ever Copa America appearance, Canada need to take all three points from Peru.

Canada predicted lineup vs Peru (4-4-2): Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Buchanan, Kone, Eustaquio, Millar; Larin, David

Peru have not given up a goal in four of their last five matches, and it is hard to imagine their sound defense will concede to Marsch's Canada. If the Reds' performance against Argentina is any indication, Peru will be able to take advantage of a careless giveaway and exploit Canada on the counter attack to win the game.