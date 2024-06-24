Peru vs Canada predicted XIs: Confirmed team news and probable line-ups

Peru and Canada will both fancy their chances of picking up three vital points when they go head-to-head in Kansas City, Kansas, at the Copa America on Tuesday night at 11pm (UK time).

The Peruvians managed to grind out a goalless draw against Chile in their opening game of Group A, while Canada went down 2-0 to reigning champions Argentina in the first match of the competition.

There’s still everything for these teams to play for in their respective bids to reach the knockout stages of the tournament and the result at Children’s Mercy Park will have a huge say on whether they can make it or not.

How to live stream Peru vs Canada online:

Unibet* streams a selection of Copa America matches live for account holders.

Not signed up to Unibet yet? Register using this link and you may be eligible for this special offer: Moneyback as bonus up to £40 if your first bet loses (+ £10 casino bonus)

• Opt in and deposit a minimum of £10

• Place a bet with minimum stake £1 and odds of 2/5 (1.4) or greater (not valid for racing, greyhound racing, trotting and/or virtual sports markets)

• Your £10 Casino Bonus will be credited to your account the next working day after you make your first deposit

• Sportsbook bonus funds must be used before Casino funds unless you forfeit the sportsbook funds

18+. BeGambleAware.org. New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply.

Peru hold their own in opener

A goalless draw against Chile was a solid start for Peru boss Jorge Fossati and his side at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, last time out.

Chile will be fancied to join Argentina in the top two in this group, but Peru made the most of a sluggish start from their opponents to grab a valuable point.

Now, Uruguayan manager Fossati will be looking to earn three valuable points against Canada at Children’s Mercy Park on Tuesday.

Canada must take positives from defeat

Jesse Marsch will focus on the positives from his side’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Argentina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last time out.

Keeping the reigning Copa America and world champions off the scoresheet in the first half, goals from Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez in the second half eventually proved the difference.

Taking the role in May this year, Marsch has not been in the position long with Canada, in what is his first job since being sacked by now-Championship side Leeds United in February 2023.

Marsch will be fully aware Tuesday’s encounter is a must-win if Les Rouge are going to stand a chance of progressing to the Copa America knockout stages this year.

Peru v Canada teams news

Peru suffered a substantial blow in their opening game against Chile, with veteran wing-back Luis Advincula suffering what appeared to be an Achilles injury in just the 35th minute of the game. The 34-year-old Boca Juniors star is now a doubt for the remainder of the tournament and he is highly likely to be missing for this game in Kansas.

As for Canada, Marsch has no fresh injury concerns following the competitive clash with the superstars of Argentina in Atlanta, Georgia.

Richie Laryea has missed most of this MLS season so far, but returned just in time for this major tournament on US soil.

The 29-year-old Toronto FC star — who had a brief spell in England previously with Nottingham Forest — came through the Argentina game unscathed and should earn his 51st cap for Canada against the Peruvians on Tuesday.

Peru v Canada predicted line-ups

Peru (3-5-2): Gallese; Araujo, Zambrano, Callens; Polo, Pena, Cartagena, Quispe, Lopez; Lapadula, Flores.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on squawka.com may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.