Peru sets tone with 28-14 defeat of Saranac

Sep. 11—PERU — Peru got its regular season off to a good start at the Apple Bowl, Friday.

A couple flashy plays combined with good defense did the trick as the Nighthawks defeated Saranac, 28-14, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football.

Zach O'Connell and Keegan Smith helped propel the Peru offense, as the two hooked up for two passing touchdowns.

O'Connell finished with 10 completions for 117 yards and three touchdowns, and Smith led the receiving core with six catches for 90 yards.

The momentum really shifted in the Nighthawks favor in the second half when the hook and ladder made its first appearance of the season.

With the ball at the Chiefs' 23-yard line, O'Connell hit Smith for a 3-yard completion before Smith pitched the ball back to Jack Hayes who took it the rest of the way for a touchdown to give Peru a 14-0 lead with 10 minutes left in the second quarter.

"We were moving the ball, and I thought it was a good situation to use it," Nighthawks coach Ryon O'Connell said. "The kids love the razzle-dazzle plays. I think we practice our trick plays well, but that does not mean they are going to work. The thing is the kids know how to run them, and when they work, that brings excitement to the crowd, the players and the coaching staff."

Hunter Devins paced Saranac with 106 yards on the ground and a score, while Justin Bedard finished with a team-high 79 receiving yards.

Landen Smith quarterbacked the Chiefs and proved to be a dual-threat, throwing for 112 yards and picking up 52 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Other than 14 points late in the game, Peru's defense was on point, which was a refreshing sight after a 49-21 loss to Fonda-Fultonville in Week 0.

"I'm really proud of the kids' effort from the start to the end," Ryon O'Connell said. "They came out with a lot of energy. The kids wanted it. I was happy with the energy and enthusiasm. It was a great night at the Apple Bowl."

Jack Hanson put Peru on the board with a 1-yard trip to the end zone with 6:08 to go in the first quarter.

Zach O'Connell's first hookup with Keegan Smith was a 12-yard touchdown play at the 8:16 mark of the third quarter, which was followed by a touchdown grab of 23 yards early in the fourth quarter.

Landen Smith put Saranac on the board with a 17-yard trip to pay dirt near the midway mark of the final frame, and Devins punched in his 1-yard score with 17.7 seconds to go in regulation.

In Week 2, the Nighthawks travel to AuSable Valley for a Friday night showdown at 7:30 p.m., and the Chiefs host Saranac Lake at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

"We had a great football game against AuSable last year, and we know they are good again," Ryon O'Connell said. "We will look to have a good week of practice and be ready for the next challenge."

—

Peru 28, Saranac 14

SCS 0 0 0 14 — 14

PCS 6 8 7 7 — 28

Scoring Summary

First quarter

PCS- Hanson 1 run (kick missed), 6:08.

Second quarter

PCS- Hayes 20 lateral from Smith 3 pass from O'Connell (O'Connell run), 10:00.

Third quarter

PCS- Smith 12 pass from O'Connell (Smith kick), 8:16.

Fourth quarter

PCS- Smith 23 pass from O'Connell (Smith kick), 11:29.

SCS- Smith 17 run (kick blocked), 6:36.

SCS- Devins 1 run (Spaulding pass from Smith), 17.7.

Individual statistics

Rushing

SCS- Devins 17-106, TD; Smith 14-52, TD; Clancy 1-0; Rugar 1-(-3). Totals: 33-155, TD.

PCS- O'Connell 8-65; Hanson 10-43, TD; Tyrell 1-24; Hayes 5-11; Engstrom 1-4; Smith 1-4. Totals: 26-151, TD.

Passing

SCS- Smith 6-14-0-112.

PCS- O'Connell 10-16-0-117, 3TD.

Receiving

SCS- Bedard 3-79; Blair 1-14; Dandrow 1-12; Clancy 1-7.

PCS- Smith 6-90, 2TD; Hayes 0-20, TD; Ri. Hebert 2-18; Ro. Hebert 1-7; Duprey 1-2.

Email Joey LaFranca:

jlafranca@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @Joey LaFranca