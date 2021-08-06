Peru reinstates permits for garage sales

Aug. 6—PERU — Peru residents must once again get a permit to hold a garage sale or face a fine after a local business owner complained the previous ordinance had no teeth to go after violators.

The Peru City Council on Monday reinstated the permit requirement. They also reduced the number of days someone could hold a sale from seven to three.

The new ordinance does not require a fee and is free to obtain, but permits must be openly displayed at the sale. Residents are allowed to have two sales per year.

The changes come after former Mayor Gabe Greer in 2019 did away with garage sale permits, as well as a $5 fee to get one, before leaving office. The ordinance still limited residents to two garage sales per year, but they could be held up to seven days per sale.

But Jason Hahn, who owns the medical buildings at 400 N. Broadway, told the Peru Planning Commission that without any required permits, there was no way the city could enforce any garage sale ordinances.

He said that's been a problem at his property, where people would fill up his parking lot to walk across the street to a neighbor's property, which was always holding garage sales. Hahn said he ended up calling the police during an altercation with someone illegally parking in his lot.

"The ordinance we have today is not very good," Hahn said. "It doesn't call for any registration, therefore how can you track if someone actually is having one?"

Now, city officials say the new ordinance will allow them to shut down any illegal garage sales or those holding more than two per year, and issue fines for those who violate the rule.

Building Commissioner Ron Dausch said that although they will enforce the ordinance, that enforcement will be based on complaints.

"It's all targeted toward the habitual offenders," he told the council. "If your neighbor is having a garage sale every single weekend, and you don't care, no one is complaining and therefore we wouldn't know about it."

The new ordinance waives the permit requirement for those having a sale through the Miami County Chamber of Commerce, which is allowed to hold communitywide garage sales in May, July and September during the second weekend of the month.

Churches, community groups or nonprofits are also exempt from getting a permit.

Zoning Administrator Haley Hewitt said that since the permit requirement was just reinstated, residents in violation this year will likely only receive a warning. However, once the change is established, city code calls for a $25 fine for the first offense, $50 for the second and $100 for three or more offenses.

