Peru beats Paraguay on penalties to reach Copa America semis

  • Peru's players celebrate defeating Paraguay 4-3 in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Olimpico stadium in Goiania, Brazil, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    Peru's players celebrate defeating Paraguay 4-3 in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Olimpico stadium in Goiania, Brazil, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Peru's Miguel Trauco celebrates after scoring the winning goal and defeating Paraguay 4-3 in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Olimpico stadium in Goiania, Brazil, Friday, July 2, 2021 (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
    Peru's Miguel Trauco celebrates after scoring the winning goal and defeating Paraguay 4-3 in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Olimpico stadium in Goiania, Brazil, Friday, July 2, 2021 (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Peru's players celebrate their team's 4-3 win over Paraguay in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Olimpico stadium in Goiania, Brazil, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
    Peru's players celebrate their team's 4-3 win over Paraguay in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Olimpico stadium in Goiania, Brazil, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Peru's goalkeeper Pedro Gallese stops a penalty shot by Paraguay's Alberto Espinola in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at Olimpico stadium in Goiania, Brazil, Friday, July 2, 2021. Paraguay won 4-3 in the penal shootout and qualified for the semifinals. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    Peru's goalkeeper Pedro Gallese stops a penalty shot by Paraguay's Alberto Espinola in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at Olimpico stadium in Goiania, Brazil, Friday, July 2, 2021. Paraguay won 4-3 in the penal shootout and qualified for the semifinals. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Paraguay's goalkeeper Antony Silva stops a penalty shot by Peru's Christian Cueva during the penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at Olimpico stadium in Goiania, Brazil, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    Paraguay's goalkeeper Antony Silva stops a penalty shot by Peru's Christian Cueva during the penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at Olimpico stadium in Goiania, Brazil, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Paraguay's Gabriel Avalos (9) celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Paraguay during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at Olimpico stadium in Goiania, Brazil, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    Paraguay's Gabriel Avalos (9) celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Paraguay during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at Olimpico stadium in Goiania, Brazil, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
MAURICIO SAVARESE
·2 min read
In this article:
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Peru beat Paraguay 4-3 on penalties Friday to advance to the Copa America semifinals in the most thrilling tournament match so far.

Regular time at the Olimpico Stadium in Goiania finished 3-3 after a hard-fought match that included red cards to key players of both teams and two goals by Italian-born Gianluca Lapadula for Peru.

The decisive moment in the match came after Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese stopped Alberto Espinola in the shootout. Daniel Martinez and Braian Samudio had also missed for Paraguay. Santiago Ormeño and Christian Cueva were stopped by Paraguay's Antony Silva.

“This was an amazing match,” a tired Lapadula said after the shootout, in which he converted from the spot. “We can't choose adversaries, we have to think we are in the semifinal. Now we have to work to get there well.” Peru will face either Brazil or Chile, which also play Friday.

Paraguay opened the scoring in the 11th minute with Gustavo Gómez pushing the ball to the empty net after a corner.

Lapadula scored in the 21st and 40th minutes to put the Peruvians ahead. His team looked all but certain to go to the semifinal after Paraguayan defender Gómez was sent off in added time after a second yellow.

But Paraguay started the second half well and put pressure on Peru. Junior Alonso levelled the scoring in the 54th minute. Opportunities kept coming, especially in corners.

Peru's Yoshimar Yotun frustrated Paraguayans with a goal from the edge of the box 80th minute. But more twists were to come.

Five minutes later, Peruvian striker André Carrillo also received his second yellow. Paraguay decided to charge forward with a late goal by Gabriel Avalos leveling the match and sending it to penalties.

Peru will play its Copa America semifinal on Monday at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

