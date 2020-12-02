Personnel, not plays, is biggest hurdle for Dolphins’ offensive growth

The Miami Dolphins aren’t where they want to be, in large part because this team’s new aspirations include championship hardware — and for the first time in a long time that actually feels like an attainable goal. But they’re not there yet. While Miami’s defense is the NFL’s second best in points allowed per game and the team is one of the best in the league in point differential and turnover differential, Miami’s ability to move the ball at a high clip on offense is limited. To say the least.

The Dolphins, despite ranking 15th in the NFL in scoring offense, are ranked 30th in the league in yards per game. The team’s 3.6 yards per carry average is dead last in football. The Dolphins are 25th in total first downs, 21st in net yards per attempt and 29th in average plays and yards per drive.

But while Miami’s team success may have drastically shifted the expectations for this Dolphins team from the beginning of the season to now, can we honestly say we’re surprised that the team’s offensive unit has their shortcomings in Year 2 of a rebuild? Everyone is searching for the answers as to why Chan Gailey’s offensive attack isn’t overly proficient in a number of areas. The answer is obvious — they don’t have the firepower yet.

This was a Dolphins team that signed five eight-figure contracts in free agency this past spring. Four of them went to the defensive side of the football (Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah). Then, while the Dolphins drafted a quarterback and two offensive linemen in the first two rounds, Miami also pegged a nose tackle and a third perimeter cornerback with top-60 picks (Noah Igbinoghene and Raekwon Davis) before using their third-round selection on a third safety (Brandon Jones) as well.

Four of Miami’s top five free agent investments and three of their top six draft selections were dedicated to the defensive side of the football. And as an end result, Miami’s defense is near the top in points allowed and turnovers created. The Dolphins saved off some of the NFL’s most potent offenses this season in large part to defensive scores in those football games.

Offensively? Miami features three rookies on the offensive line, a rookie at quarterback, a rookie at running back for the past month (although Myles Gaskin may return this week) and a rookie slot receiver. You want to know why Miami’s offense isn’t humming? Because they haven’t gotten to the window of building the team that allows them to invest in their supporting cast.

And it actually makes a lot of sense if you think about it. Why would the Dolphins start pulling pieces to play with Tua Tagovailoa before getting the chance to assess how he plays at the NFL level? Expect 2021 to skew heavily towards explosive playmakers. But in the meantime, enjoy the ride, Dolphins fans. This 2020 campaign is turning into quite the fun experience, even if it has enough warts to leave Dolphins fans desperate for someone to blame.