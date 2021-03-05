The Lions hired new General Manager Brad Holmes in January and they’ve parted ways with a couple of former G.M. Bob Quinn‘s colleagues in the personnel department.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that vice president of player personnel Kyle O’Brien and senior personnel executive Jimmy Raye III are no longer with the team.

O’Brien joined Quinn in making the move from New England to Detroit. He interviewed for the G.M. job after Quinn was fired. Raye spent the last three years with the Lions and he’s also worked for the Texans, Colts, and Chargers.

The Lions have hired former Chiefs G.M. John Dorsey as a senior personnel executive and Holmes brought Ray Agnew over with him from the Rams as the assistant G.M.

Personnel execs Kyle O’Brien, Jimmy Raye III no longer with Lions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk