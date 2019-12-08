Personnel disasters and more in Roob's random Eagles points

Taking stock of Derek Barnett, the Eagles' MVP, a long-range prediction and lots more in this weekend's edition of Roob's random Eagles points!

1. When the Eagles needed defensive end depth, they didn't hesitate to sign Vinny Curry, who had 11½ sacks in his previous four seasons. When they needed a running back, they signed Jay Ajayi off a one-year layoff. When they needed a wide receiver, it was 32-year-old DeSean Jackson and then when they needed another one, it was Jordan Matthews, who had been released three times in the past year.

Maybe this isn't entirely true, but the impression these moves give is that the Eagles' scouting department is bringing back guys it's familiar with - guys the team has already cut ties with at least once - instead of really doing its due diligence to find the most talented and most promising players available at those positions. Need an Eagle? Find an old Eagle!

Jackson got hurt. Curry's done nothing. Ajayi's been here only a couple weeks but looks slow. Matthews lasted two weeks. There've been several other lesser guys they've recycled. I can't help but wonder if the Eagles' scouting department is basing way too much on familiarity and not enough on ability.

2. Barnett hasn't been awful this year. He's shown some flashes. Plays hard. But 4½ sacks is 4½ sacks. And 12 sacks in 33 NFL games is mediocre production. Barnett's only 23 so there's still time for him to figure it out, but he's in Year 3 now, and I don't see signs of him becoming a special player. He's still trailing Mike Mamula's pace (13½ sacks in his first 33 games). Not good enough.

3. Incredible that Miles Sanders already has the fourth-most scrimmage yards ever by a Penn State player in his rookie year: Saquon Barkley (2,028), Curt Warner (1,774), Franco Harris (1,235), Miles Sanders (879). Pretty good company.

4. With Jordan Howard out (as well as Corey Clement and Darren Sproles), Doug Pederson can't be afraid to give Sanders 22 or 23 carries in a game. He's by far the most productive running back available right now, and the Eagles can't simply go 69-31 pass-run ratio like they have the last three weeks just to protect Sanders. If the other backs on the roster aren't good enough to produce, go find better running backs.

5. I'm not sure how this is possible, but Sanders has only six third-down carries all year. He's averaging 5.8 yards on third down.

6. This is fascinating: The average third down Eagles opponents are facing is a 3rd-and-8, which is the fifth-longest third-down average by any defense this year. That's really good. But opposing teams are converting 37 percent on third down, which is 13th best. The second figure should be much lower based on the first figure. Why the discrepency? Because the Eagles are allowing opposing teams to convert an incredible 25.5 percent on 3rd-and-10 or longer. That's fourth worst in the league.

7. My colleague Dave Zangaro and I were trying to figure out who the Eagles' 2019 MVP is, and we were kind of stumped. Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson have been really good for the most part. Fletcher Cox has been his usual self after a slow start. Zach Ertz has big numbers again. Jake Elliott and Cameron Johnston have been terrific. Rodney McLeod has been the most consistent guy on defense. Sanders keeps getting better. But do any of them deserve the title of MVP? Nope. The reality is with four games to go? This team doesn't doesn't have one.

8. Ertz has 507 career catches. He needs 17 in the last four games for the most ever by a tight end in his first seven seasons. Jason Witten caught 523 from 2003 through 2009.

9. Ajayi is only 26, but he looks like he's 36. That's understandable to an extent. He didn't have OTAs, didn't have a training camp. Didn't practice in over a year before Seattle week. He's going to look rusty. But that raises the question … if you knew Ajayi had missed a year and wasn't immediately going to be the same guy he used to be and you needed a running back to contribute now, why did you sign him?

10. Crazy prediction: If the Eagles find a way to beat the Cowboys and if they win the NFC East and if they host a wild-card weekend game, they're not losing that game.

