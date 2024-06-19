Personality, class, and magic: the season of Alexis Sanchez

Returning to Inter in the summer of 2023, Alexis Sanchez brought his technique, unpredictability, and extensive experience to the team. He played a key role in the team's extraordinary run towards their 20th Scudetto, carving out his place with determination and humility.

His personality and great class have frequently been crucial for Inter this season, both when starting and coming off the bench, injecting new energy into the team during challenging matches.

Sanchez scored two goals in this Serie A season. The first from the spot in the home game against Genoa, and the second against Empoli on matchday 30.