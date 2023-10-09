‘It’s personal where you went to school.’ Meet new Indiana football OC Rod Carey

BLOOMINGTON — Rod Carey’s new title makes all the sense in the world to his past colleagues.

Carey was promoted to Indiana football’s full-time offensive coordinator going into the team’s bye week — and given a fresh new lucrative two-year contract — in place of Walt Bell.

This comes after Carey spent much of the past two years working for his alma mater as a quality control coach. He briefly stepped in as the Hoosiers interim offensive line coach last year, but Carey’s latest role for head coach Tom Allen is one he’s uniquely suited to.

Related: Hoosiers' offense is a mess. So Rod Carey gets IU's largest assistant coach deal to fix it.

"I don't think there's any doubt that Rod wanted to coach again, and there isn’t any doubt about him wanting to call plays,” Carey’s former offensive coordinator Mike Uremovich said. “I know he's excited about it, I know he loves Indiana.”

“It’s a little different when you are working at a place you went to school at. Believe me, coaches work hard and they have pride at every job, but it becomes a little bit more personal where you went to school.”

Carey is the definition of a “Mallory guy”

Former Indiana quarterback Trent Green turned to Carey when he was then the coach at Northern Illinois looking for perspective on the recruiting process for his sons.

The former teammates spent three years together playing for coach Bill Mallory during the heydays of Indiana football.

Green, who is now a broadcaster for CBS Sports, admired Carey’s rise up the coaching rankings, and saw him relying on the same traits that made him a reliable center: focus, determination and hard work.

While his sons pursued collegiate careers elsewhere — Green’s eldest T.J. wound up at Northwestern while his brother Derek signed with SMU — Trent would have happily entrusted Carey with their playing futures.

"I think that speaks volume itself,” Green said, in an interview with The Herald-Times. “There was no hesitation there. I knew the kind of person he was and the way he was going to prepare a team, and prepare players."

Green — who played 12 seasons in the NFL — and a group of former teammates he’s kept up with through the years would bring up Carey when they discussed coaches they thought could help the program.

“The fact that he's been back for a couple years and they brought him on staff was a great thing,” Green said. “The more people you can get back that understand Indiana football and understand what it's about, the history of it and obviously the Mallory years were some great years."

Uremovich, who is now the head coach at Butler, didn’t have that kind of personal connection to Mallory, but knows of the coach’s legacy as an Indiana native and knows there’s undeniable similarities between their approach.

It’s those Mallory-like traits that have helped Carey succeed in the face of some unique circumstances.

Carey went from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator to head coach at Northern Illinois in less than two years. The initial promotion to offensive coordinator in 2012 came at a moment like the one he’s facing now — NIU offensive coordinator Mike Dunbar was reassigned amidst a cancer diagnosis during the season.

“He did a great job handling that,” Uremovich said. “He's going to be hard on those guys and demand a lot from them. That's what you need to do to be an effective coach.”

Indiana’s new quarterback guru?

One of the challenges Carey will face in his new role is personally coaching IU’s quarterbacks.

Carey worked with the offensive line when he was NIU’s coordinator in 2012 while Bob Cole worked with the quarterbacks. He stuck with the offensive line during his previous stint as Wisconsin–Stout’s offensive coordinator as well, but Uremovich doesn’t think that will be a stumbling block for the Hoosiers.

“If you aren't coaching the quarterbacks, you are still in with the quarterbacks,” Uremovich said. “As a coordinator, you are still meeting with them every day and letting them know how they are trying to game plan. It's not like he hasn't been around it."

Uremovich coached tight ends in addition to his duties as offensive coordinator when he was with Carey at Northern Illinois and Temple. He met with the quarterbacks at least three times a week.

Carey told reporters last week he’s participated in all of IU’s quarterback meetings this year.

While he worked mainly with the defense in 2022, Carey’s focus shifted to the offensive side of the ball this season and he would take notes while Bell met with the quarterbacks (quality control staffers are prohibited from directly coaching players).

He said he’s much more familiar with the group than he was last year when he worked with the offensive line.

Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson has taken the bulk of snaps this season (254) with four starts. He’s thrown for 862 yards (61.7%) with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

More: Indiana football: Big Ten announces home, road conference opponents from 2024-28

Jackson won the job after spending the first two weeks of the season with Brendan Sorsby, but he was benched in the second half against Maryland. The Hoosiers also have Dexter Williams working his way back from the torn ACL he suffered last year.

Green sees Carey’s history playing center coming in handy as well since he played at a time when he was tasked with reading opposing defenses much like a quarterback would.

“There's so much responsibility in terms of the communication with the rest of the offensive line in terms of protection calls,” Green said. “Nowadays, it's the quarterback calling out the numbers, it's a different world than when we were playing.”

“The responsibility fell generally on the center to communicate to the line, which way they were sliding, who they were sliding to, what the protection calls were going to be. He was always dialed in with that.”

IU football’s new play caller isn’t hung up on labels

Carey’s predecessor had a very firm vision of Indiana being a “run-first offense”, a description he stuck to despite the Hoosiers near the bottom of the FBS in rushing throughout his 18-month tenure.

Indiana’s new offensive coordinator takes a more open-minded approach to game planning and calling plays. He made the point by joking with reporters that his offensive philosophy was: “I like what works.”

“The offense will look different week-to-week what they do on defense and what your guys are good at,” Uremovich said. “To go in and say this is my offense, and you don't have the personnel, that's not how you are effective on offense. He's been there for two years, he knows what he's going to want and what they are good at in his mind.”

It’s what worked for Carey in 2012 for a Northern Illinois team that went 12-2 and made the Orange Bowl. That was also the last time that Carey called plays on a full-time basis.

He leaned on dual-threat quarterback Jordan Lynch, who threw for 3,138 yards (60.2%) with 25 touchdowns and ran for 1,815 yards with 19 touchdowns.

Northern Illinois had a 1,000-yard receiver (Martel Moore) that year and Carey got a lot of production from receiver Tommylee Lewis, a 5-foot-7 speed demon that could provide a blueprint for how he might use Jaylin Lucas.

Lewis averaged 94.1 all-purpose yards per game in 2012.

“He does a really good job of using his personnel and putting people in position to do what they are really good at,” Uremovich said. “I worked with him for a long time, and you got to use your people to do what they are good at."

One common theme this season has been the inconsistent performance of Indiana’s skill players. The Hoosiers worked to upgrade their speed and playmaking ability on the recruiting trail in recent years, but have seen very little return from those efforts.

Injuries have contributed to that — Clemson receiver E.J. Williams was injured after only a handful of snaps in Week 2 — but Fordham transfer DeQuece Carter only has six catches for 83 yards and promising redshirt freshman Omar Cooper Jr. and Kamryn Perry have struggled to get consistent snaps.

Indiana has five plays of 30-yards or more this season and only four have come against FBS opponents. Northern Illinois had 41 plays of 30-yards or more in 2012 (the number tied for fifth most in the FBS) with Carey calling plays.

The most plays of 30-yards or more IU had in a single-season during Allen’s tenure is 26 (2019).

“Having been able to sit back and watch everything as opposed to coaching the positions has probably given him a much better perspective of the overall roster,” Uremovich said. “When you are off the field, you are seeing big picture things and seeing things coaches are blind to cause they are in it. He's going to have a really good perspective of what he wants to do with the roster.”

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana football: What being offensive coordinator means to Rod Carey